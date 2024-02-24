Live
- Suspected IED blast kills student in Manipur, another injured
- Asian Track Cycling: Arshad Shaikh, Jyoti Gaderiya win their third gold; Harshita bags silver as India claims four medals
- Corporate earnings surprised on the upside due to improvement in margins
- Ashok Chavan 'injures' Congress again, 55 Nanded ex-corporators join BJP
- Adani Group, Uber to form JV to help expand fleet on green energy?
- One killed as fire breaks out in Singapore apartment
- Two soldiers killed after helicopter crashes in US
- No difference of opinion between me and Satheesan, says Sudhakaran after show of temper
- ‘Farmers first’ policy is Modi govt's resolve to boost their income: A look at key initiatives
- KIUG 2023: Shooter Tejaswini bags Delhi University’s first medal; Chandigarh on top of medal table
Just In
Suspected IED blast kills student in Manipur, another injured
A 24-year-old student was killed while another student was seriously injured in a blast near the DM University complex in Imphal late on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.
Imphal: A 24-year-old student was killed while another student was seriously injured in a blast near the DM University complex in Imphal late on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.
The police said that a powerful bomb, suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED), went off near the compound of the DM University in Imphal West district. Of the two seriously injured people, Oinam Kenegy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The injured student is undergoing treatment at the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.
The blast took place near the office of the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), a leading student body in Manipur. Both the deceased and injured student were members of the AMSU.
The police are yet to confirm who were responsible for the blast. No outfit or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.
After the blast, security forces rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators.
Meanwhile, there were also reports of arson and firing at the premises of a civil society organisation in Manipur.
In another incident, unidentified persons vandalised the administrative portion of a school building and torched a vehicle parked on the premises of the school in Imphal East district on Saturday, the police said.