Suspense over Rajasthan CM to end today

Jaipur: The newly elected BJP MLAs in Rajasthan will meet here Tuesday to formally pick the next chief minister of the state, ending days of suspense after the party won the assembly elections. “The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party has been called at 4 pm on Tuesday at the BJP state office. Registration of all newly elected MLAs of the BJP will start at 1.30 pm,” BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma said.
He said all newly elected MLAs have been asked to compulsorily attend the meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who has been appointed as observer by the party, and the two co-observers -- national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde -- will be present at the meeting, BJP leader in charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh told reporters. When asked about the possibility of a Dalit leader being chosen as the CM, Singh said, “Everything will be revealed tomorrow.”