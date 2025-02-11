‘Swachh Sujal Gaon’ at Mahakumbh Draws Over 1.1 Million Visitors

Mahakumbh Nagar: Swachh Sujal Gaon, developed by the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Departments during Mahakumbh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has attracted over 1.1 million visitors so far. It covers an area of 40,000 sqft, Swachh Sujal Gaon showcases the transformation of Uttar Pradesh’s rural landscape through the state government's initiatives. It provides a glimpse into Uttar Pradesh's journey of success, highlighting villages that have been transformed by key state reforms.

The 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' reflects the age-old tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,’ with visitors being served ‘Jal Prasad’ (water offerings) during their visit. Additionally, a daily Ganga Jal Aarti is held in the village each evening. The hamlet continues to receive a steady influx of visitors, with significant footfall on specific dates like January 19, January 24, January 26, and February 9, when the number of visitors exceeded 100,000 daily. However, entry to the village was restricted during major bathing festivals.

Visitors are also introduced to the accomplishments of the Jal Jeevan Mission, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which has ensured that every household in Bundelkhand now has access to clean drinking water. This transformation from the previously underdeveloped and water-scarce Bundelkhand to its current improved state is being highlighted for visitors.

Guests can witness how modern rural development initiatives in Uttar Pradesh have improved lives, including PM Awas Yojana, CM Awas Yojana, village panchayats, and the use of solar energy to create a sustainable environment. Swachh Sujal Gaon will remain open for visitors until February 26, 2025.

The village, built around the theme ‘Peyjal Ka Samadhan, Mere Gaon Ki Nai Pehchaan’ (Water Solutions, My Village's New Identity), is over 40,000 square feet. This model village demonstrates how water scarcity issues in Bundelkhand have been addressed under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi. Various programs and exhibitions are being held in the village. Rural women from Bundelkhand share stories of how access to clean water has transformed their lives. Women from Banda, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, and Mahoba, where water scarcity once led to challenges such as delayed marriages and severe health impacts, are sharing their transformation stories.

Information in the village is available in five languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi, ensuring visitors from across the country can engage with the positive changes in Uttar Pradesh. The Rural Water Supply and Namami Gange Departments have also created a ‘Jal Mandir,’ where water flows from Lord Shiva's hair locks, symbolizing the arrival of the Ganga on Earth. The message is that water is a blessing and should be conserved rather than wasted. Daily Ganga Jal Aarti is held at the Jal Mandir, sharing the story of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the importance of water conservation.

In line with India’s tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (The guest is God), the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Departments honour visitors to Swachh Sujal Gaon.

Guests are offered ‘Jal Prasad’ in jute bags, which include water from the Sangam, a diary related to the Jal Jeevan Mission, and educational materials about the success stories and transformations that have taken place.