Swachhata Hi Seva-2024: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi calls to respect, protect nature like mother

Hubballi (Karnataka): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, has urged citizens to honour and preserve nature just as they would their mothers.

During the launch of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva - 2024' campaign organised by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, the minister planted a sapling, inspiring citizens to take up environmental protection as a duty.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (Plant a tree in your mother's name), encouraging everyone to plant and nurture trees in memory of their mothers. He urged people to take this simple but impactful step towards environmental conservation.

Joshi emphasised that each individual must take the first step by growing trees to protect nature. He likened nature to mother, reminding everyone that just as we respect our mothers, it is equally important to respect and protect Mother Nature.

The minister reiterated that it is a collective responsibility to honour and safeguard the environment that sustains us. He highlighted the widespread positive response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative across the country.

Joshi emphasised the need for people to actively participate in the Swachh Bharat and environmental conservation campaigns by planting and caring for trees in their surroundings. He stressed that this is crucial not only for environmental sustainability but also for building a healthy society.

Joshi, who is normally seen in a traditional kurta and pajamas, was seen clad in a t-shirt and casuals. He also donned a hat. Joshi enthusiastically planted a sapling using a hoe all by himself. The simple gestures of the Union Minister inspired several and won many hearts.

The event was attended by MLA Mahesh Tenginkai, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Ramanna Badiger, Deputy Mayor Durgamma Shashikant Bijawad, BJP District President Tippanna Majjagi, along with other municipal members and dignitaries.