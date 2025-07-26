Live
Swift Response Averts Gas Disaster in Kerala's Kanhangad
Kasargod:A major disaster was averted in Kanhangad South, Kerala, after a coordinated emergency operation successfully transferred liquefied gas from...
Kasargod:
A major disaster was averted in Kanhangad South, Kerala, after a coordinated emergency operation successfully transferred liquefied gas from an overturned tanker to other vehicles. Vehicular movement on the national highway, which had been suspended since early Friday, resumed in the early hours of Saturday.
The incident occurred late Thursday when a tanker transporting gas from Bengaluru to Coimbatore overturned after the driver reportedly lost control. Although no immediate gas leak was detected, authorities disconnected power and evacuated nearby residents as a precaution.
On Friday morning, while the tanker was being lifted by crane, a gas leak was reported, prompting fresh panic. Officials immediately contacted Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Mangaluru, whose emergency response team arrived on site.
The gas was safely transferred to three other tankers in an operation that concluded by 11:30 pm Friday. The highway was reopened around 2:00 am Saturday.
The District Disaster Management Authority, along with police, fire and emergency services personnel, oversaw the complex and hazardous transfer. Their effective coordination and timely response drew praise from locals, who expressed relief at the safe outcome.
No casualties or injuries were reported, and authorities lauded the swift action that helped avert a potential tragedy.