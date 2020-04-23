Symbolic cremation in Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to extend all possible help to the family of the 38-year-old labourer who died in Delhi and was symbolically cremated in Gorakhpur, his native place. The dummy of Sunil, a migrant labourer, was cremated on April 17. The family had to take this step as they were unable to bear the cost of bringing back the body which was Rs 25,000 then.

The Chief Minister has asked the nodal officer in Delhi to make arrangements to send the body from Delhi. District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan visited the grieving family on and handed a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the wife of the deceased labourer and assured all help. The government also transferred Rs 30,000 in Poonam's bank account under National Family Benefit Scheme.

The District Magistrate said that Poonam will get widow pension and a job as per her qualification and capabilities. The family will also be given land for farming. A house will also be given to the family under the CM Awas Yojana and children will be admitted to school. Sunil is survived by five children -- four daughters and a son.

Sunil (38) of Dumrikhurd village under Chauri Chaura tehsil of Gorakhpur, had died at a Delhi hospital on April 14. His family conducted a symbolic cremation on April 17 and the deceased one-year-old son lit the pyre on which an effigy had been placed.

Sunil's father, Radhey Shyam, said that the labour contractor had called the family on April 11, telling them that Sunil was unwell. A policeman called the family from Sunil's phone on April 14, informing them that he had died.