Taj Mahotsav 2025: A Cultural Celebration Near the Taj Mahal in Agra
Join the Taj Mahotsav 2025 in Agra from February 17 to 27, a 10-day celebration of India's art, culture, music, food, and traditions.
The Taj Mahotsav 2025 is a cultural festival held near the Taj Mahal in Agra from February 17 to 27, 2025. It’s a wonderful opportunity to explore India’s art, music, food, and traditions. With dance performances and delicious food, it promises to be a fun and memorable experience for all.
Event Duration and Timings
The Taj Mahotsav 2025 be a 10-day event, taking place from February 17 to 27 at Shilpgram, which is near the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. The festival will begin in the afternoon each day and continue until late evening, offering visitors plenty of time to explore the various attractions, including cultural performances, traditional crafts, and delicious food. It's a great chance for everyone to immerse themselves in India's rich cultural heritage.
Ticket Information
The Taj Mahotsav is affordable for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of the ticket prices:
- Adults: ₹50
- Children (5-10 years): ₹10
- Children (under 5 years): Free
- Foreign Tourists: Free
- School Groups: ₹500 for 100 students (with free entry for two teachers)
Tickets can be bought online or through the Agra Nagar Nigam app, making it easy to plan ahead and secure your entry.
Exhibitions and Crafts
One of the best parts of the Taj Mahotsav is the art and crafts exhibition. More than 400 artisans will showcase their work, and visitors can buy handmade products like:
- Woodwork: Beautiful carvings and furniture made by local artisans
- Stone Carvings: Amazing sculptures from Agra, known for its stonework
- Handwoven Textiles: Traditional sarees, shawls, and other clothing
- Brassware and Metalwork: Elegant brass and metal items from India’s long history of metalworking
Visitors can also watch artisans at work and learn about their skills.
Cultural Performances
The Taj Mahotsav will feature a variety of cultural performances from across India. You’ll see:
- Classical dance like Kathak, Bharatnatyam, and Odissi
- Folk music and traditional performances
- Bollywood dance shows and live concerts
The evening performances will be the most exciting, with energetic music and dance.
Indian Cuisine: A Food Lover’s Dream
No festival is complete without food, and Taj Mahotsav has something for every food lover. Visitors can enjoy:
- Chaat: Spicy and tangy street foods like pani puri, bhel puri, and aloo tikki
- Kebabs: Grilled meats, including Agra’s famous mutton kebabs
- Biryani: Delicious rice dishes like Lucknowi and Hyderabadi biryani
- Sweets: Traditional desserts like jalebi, peda, and gajak
Food stalls will be all around the festival grounds, offering many tasty options.
Activities for Kids and Families
The Taj Mahotsav is a family-friendly event, with plenty of activities for kids, such as:
- Amusement rides and games for fun
- Interactive workshops where children can try pottery or painting
- Puppet shows and magic performances
These activities will keep children entertained while adults enjoy the festival.
Explore Agra: More Than Just the Taj Mahal
While the Taj Mahotsav is the main attraction, Agra also has many historical sites to explore, including:
- Agra Fort: A UNESCO World Heritage Site with amazing Mughal architecture
- Fatehpur Sikri: The former Mughal capital with stunning buildings
- Itimad-ud-Daula’s Tomb: Known as the 'Baby Taj', this beautiful tomb is a must-see
Visitors can enjoy these historical places while attending the festival.