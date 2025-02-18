Taj Mahotsav 2025: A Cultural Celebration Near the Taj Mahal in Agra

The Taj Mahotsav 2025 is a cultural festival held near the Taj Mahal in Agra from February 17 to 27, 2025. It’s a wonderful opportunity to explore India’s art, music, food, and traditions. With dance performances and delicious food, it promises to be a fun and memorable experience for all.

Event Duration and Timings

The Taj Mahotsav 2025 be a 10-day event, taking place from February 17 to 27 at Shilpgram, which is near the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. The festival will begin in the afternoon each day and continue until late evening, offering visitors plenty of time to explore the various attractions, including cultural performances, traditional crafts, and delicious food. It's a great chance for everyone to immerse themselves in India's rich cultural heritage.

Ticket Information

The Taj Mahotsav is affordable for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of the ticket prices:

Adults: ₹50

₹50 Children (5-10 years): ₹10

₹10 Children (under 5 years): Free

Free Foreign Tourists: Free

Free School Groups: ₹500 for 100 students (with free entry for two teachers)

Tickets can be bought online or through the Agra Nagar Nigam app, making it easy to plan ahead and secure your entry.

Exhibitions and Crafts

One of the best parts of the Taj Mahotsav is the art and crafts exhibition. More than 400 artisans will showcase their work, and visitors can buy handmade products like:

Woodwork: Beautiful carvings and furniture made by local artisans

Beautiful carvings and furniture made by local artisans Stone Carvings: Amazing sculptures from Agra, known for its stonework

Amazing sculptures from Agra, known for its stonework Handwoven Textiles: Traditional sarees, shawls, and other clothing

Traditional sarees, shawls, and other clothing Brassware and Metalwork: Elegant brass and metal items from India’s long history of metalworking

Visitors can also watch artisans at work and learn about their skills.

Cultural Performances

The Taj Mahotsav will feature a variety of cultural performances from across India. You’ll see:

Classical dance like Kathak, Bharatnatyam, and Odissi

Folk music and traditional performances

Bollywood dance shows and live concerts

The evening performances will be the most exciting, with energetic music and dance.

Indian Cuisine: A Food Lover’s Dream

No festival is complete without food, and Taj Mahotsav has something for every food lover. Visitors can enjoy:

Chaat: Spicy and tangy street foods like pani puri, bhel puri, and aloo tikki

Spicy and tangy street foods like pani puri, bhel puri, and aloo tikki Kebabs: Grilled meats, including Agra’s famous mutton kebabs

Grilled meats, including Agra’s famous mutton kebabs Biryani: Delicious rice dishes like Lucknowi and Hyderabadi biryani

Delicious rice dishes like Lucknowi and Hyderabadi biryani Sweets: Traditional desserts like jalebi, peda, and gajak

Food stalls will be all around the festival grounds, offering many tasty options.

Activities for Kids and Families

The Taj Mahotsav is a family-friendly event, with plenty of activities for kids, such as:

Amusement rides and games for fun

Interactive workshops where children can try pottery or painting

Puppet shows and magic performances

These activities will keep children entertained while adults enjoy the festival.

Explore Agra: More Than Just the Taj Mahal

While the Taj Mahotsav is the main attraction, Agra also has many historical sites to explore, including:

Agra Fort: A UNESCO World Heritage Site with amazing Mughal architecture

A UNESCO World Heritage Site with amazing Mughal architecture Fatehpur Sikri: The former Mughal capital with stunning buildings

The former Mughal capital with stunning buildings Itimad-ud-Daula’s Tomb: Known as the 'Baby Taj', this beautiful tomb is a must-see

Visitors can enjoy these historical places while attending the festival.