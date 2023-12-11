Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 1.90 Crore For Post-Cyclone Cleanup In Schools: Relief Measures And Restoration Initiatives Unveiled

Following the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 1.90 crore for an extensive cleanup initiative targeting schools in four districts – Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur. This financial provision aims to address the impact of heavy rains in early December on educational facilities, particularly in low-lying areas that witnessed waterlogging.



In response to Chennai's significant waterlogging and disruptions caused by the cyclonic conditions, the state government has undertaken relief efforts. The designated funds are specifically directed towards restoring schools affected by waterlogging during the adverse weather conditions.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian emphasized the government's partnership with private hospitals, orchestrating over 800 medical camps across the impacted districts. He noted the collaboration with seven private hospitals in conducting medical camps along the Adayar River at Saidapet, expressing openness to extending such efforts to other areas in Chennai if required.

Simultaneously, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched a cleanup drive to address stagnant water and clear debris, contributing to the ongoing restoration process in the affected regions.

Providing further relief measures, Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced on Sunday that financial aid, amounting to Rs 6,000, would be distributed to affected individuals within a week. These combined efforts signify the government's commitment to comprehensive rehabilitation and recovery in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.