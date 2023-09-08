Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin Defends Udhayanidhi Stalin Amid Sanatana Dharma Controversy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin came to the defense of his son and Cabinet colleague, Udhayanidhi Stalin, regarding his comments on Sanatana Dharma on September 7, 2023. The Chief Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet members of using this issue as a distraction from pressing matters like the situation in Manipur and the highlighted irregularities amounting to ₹7.50 lakh crore in the report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.



Referring to media reports about PM Modi mentioning the need for a response to Udhayanidhi's remarks during a Cabinet meeting, M.K. Stalin questioned whether the Prime Minister, with access to ample resources for fact-checking, was unaware of the falsehoods being spread about Udhayanidhi or if he was knowingly engaging in such rhetoric.

Stalin argued that Udhayanidhi had only spoken against oppressive ideologies and called for the eradication of practices rooted in those ideologies. However, he accused pro-BJP forces of promoting a false narrative, alleging that Udhayanidhi advocated the genocide of individuals with Sanatana beliefs. Despite Udhayanidhi's denial, Union Ministers like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh continued to propagate this falsehood.

Stalin also recalled instances where PM Modi commented on issues without verifying the facts, raising doubts about the Prime Minister's intentions and whether he was attempting to divert attention away from unaddressed issues. He highlighted that neither PM Modi nor his ministers had addressed concerns such as the situation in Manipur or the financial irregularities exposed in the CAG report during parliamentary sessions. Instead, they convened Cabinet meetings on the Sanatana Dharma issue.

Stalin questioned whether the BJP was genuinely concerned about discriminatory practices within Sanatana or if they were merely trying to create divisions within the opposition alliance. He referred to these actions as political gimmicks and suggested that the BJP consult RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for further clarification, especially regarding Udhayanidhi's statements.