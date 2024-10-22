Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing Issues Warning

As Diwali draws near, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has alerted the public to an increase in online firecracker sale scams. Cybercriminals are exploiting festive excitement, with 17 complaints already lodged from September to October through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.



According to the police, fraudsters are using social media to post enticing ads offering massive discounts on firecrackers. Interested buyers reach out via WhatsApp or phone calls, and the scammers direct them to fraudulent websites, such as www.kannancrackers.in and www.sunrisecrackers.com. These sites mimic legitimate businesses but are designed to steal money.

“These fraudulent websites often display authentic-looking catalogs, prices, and payment methods,” police stated. “Once payments are made, victims neither receive the firecrackers nor are able to track the sellers, who disappear with the money.” Furthermore, personal and financial details shared with these sites are at risk of being compromised.

In response, the authorities have issued guidelines urging people to confirm the legitimacy of sellers by checking for valid physical addresses and contact information. The advisory also highlights the danger of ads offering unrealistic prices or limited-time deals.

To protect themselves, buyers are encouraged to stick to established brands, official websites, or trusted e-commerce platforms for their purchases. Additionally, the public is urged to report suspicious advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to prevent others from falling prey.