Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Criticizes State University Curriculum For Omitting National Freedom Movement History

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday criticized the curriculum of state universities for entirely omitting the history of the national freedom movement. Ravi expressed his "disbelief" upon reviewing the History and Political Science syllabi, which he said were dominated by Dravidian movement history.

"When I examined the BA and MA course curricula in History and Political Science, my initial reaction was disbelief; I could not believe it was true. But unfortunately, this is the syllabus. The national freedom movement's history is completely absent in many universities, while the Dravidian movement is heavily featured semester after semester," Governor Ravi remarked during a two-day conference of Vice Chancellors.

He acknowledged that while the Dravidian movement has significantly impacted people's lives and should be included in the curriculum, it should not overshadow other historical events.

"The impact of British rule on the social, economic, and political fabric of this region deserves study. In the 19th century, countless people from this area were taken as laborers to Malaysia, Singapore, and Fiji, sold as slaves to landlords. Should this not be part of history? Yet, it’s excluded. Numerous social movements are also missing from the curriculum," Ravi added.

He further criticized the exclusion of Tamil Nadu's "glorious history," suggesting that erasing such history insults those who suffered and sacrificed for the land. He described this omission as a "distortion of the history of this place and its people," urging Vice Chancellors to rectify the curriculum.

"In six months, I will meet with the Vice Chancellors again to review progress. I refuse to accept the notion that this region did not participate in the national freedom movement. Giving entire space to a fringe movement is grossly unfair to the people of this region and the country," Ravi asserted.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the MK Stalin-led government and the Governor, with the ruling DMK accusing the BJP of attempting to control the state through the Governor's office.