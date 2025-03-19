Live
- We want peace, end war with Russia this year: Ukraine Foreign Minister
- Patna High Court reserves order on pleas seeking 70th BPSC prelims re-exam
- Google Introduces Canvas Feature to Gemini Chatbot, CEO Sundar Pichai Demonstrates How It Works
- 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Severe Flu Complications Cause Loss of Leg and Foot Sensation
- 40 migrants missing, 10 rescued after shipwreck in Mediterranean
- Andhra Pradesh to encourage private universities: Lokesh
- Punjab conducts anti-drone technology trial close to Pak border
- Rajasthan govt sends Bill on groundwater management to Select Committee again amid Opposition concerns
- Delhi HC suggests widening scope of PIL seeking guidelines to prevent ocular injuries by firecrackers
- Ukraine won't cede territory in ceasefire talks: Zelensky
Tamil Nadu School Headmaster Suspended After Video Shows Girl Students Cleaning Toilets
Outrage erupts after video reveals Class 5 girls cleaning school washrooms in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, leading to the headmaster's suspension and political criticism.
A controversial video showing young girl students cleaning toilets at a government school in Tamil Nadu's Karur district has triggered widespread condemnation and prompted immediate administrative action.
The footage, which has circulated widely across social media platforms, captures Class 5 students scrubbing washrooms at a Panchayat Union Primary School in Puliyur Kalipalayam, under the Thanthondrimalai Panchayat Union. Following the video's emergence, Karur's Chief Education Officer confirmed the school headmaster has been suspended pending a comprehensive investigation.
The incident has ignited political backlash, with BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticizing the situation on social media platform X. Malviya questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's "education model" and suggested the state's resistance to the National Education Policy might be allowing DMK-run schools to "escape audits and exploit students."
This case follows a similar controversy from January 2025, when another government school principal in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district was suspended after footage emerged showing tribal girl students cleaning school toilets. In that instance, parents had complained that their children were regularly assigned cleaning duties, including toilet maintenance, water collection, and general campus upkeep.
In both cases, education authorities responded with swift disciplinary action against the school administrators following public outcry over the inappropriate use of students for cleaning facilities.