Live
- JEE Mains Begins Tomorrow: Two Sessions Daily Until January 30
- Kaleshwaram Commission to Question Agency Firms Over the Next Three Days in Hyderabad
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Secures Key Deal with Unilever at World Economic Forum
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Private Rocket Manufacturing Unit by Skyroot Aerospace
- Two School Students from Telangana won the Performer Award at Grand National Finals of SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2024
- Hyundai Motor India Limited commits to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by localizing over 1,200 key components and EV battery-packs
- One Point One Solutions signs term sheet to acquire US based healthcare company for $45 Million
- HDFC Life Announces Corporate Agency Tie-up With CARS24 Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Joju George’s Pani becomes a sensation on Sony LIV, ranks #2 on Google Trends
- Lexus India ‘Makes Luxury Personal’ at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Just In
Tamil Nadu Schools' Bomb Threat Proven Hoax; Police Complete Thorough Search
- Two Bharathi Vidya Bhavan schools in Erode evacuated following email bomb threat.
- Police investigation confirms hoax, echoing similar recent incidents in the region."
Two educational institutions in Tamil Nadu's Erode district underwent emergency security procedures on Tuesday following a bomb threat that was later confirmed to be false. The Bharathi Vidya Bhavan schools in Thindal and Therkkupallam received an alarming email at 11:54 AM claiming explosive devices had been planted on their premises.
School administrators took immediate action by alerting law enforcement, leading to swift deployment of specialized units including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad equipped with sniffer dogs. As a precautionary measure, both schools were evacuated, and students were sent home for the day.
After conducting an extensive search operation that concluded by 3:30 PM, security forces confirmed the absence of any explosive devices, declaring the threat a hoax. This incident mirrors a recent case from November 2024 at Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Moolapalayam, where three eleventh-grade students were expelled for sending a similar false threat in an attempt to avoid classes.
The case bears resemblance to an October incident in Bengaluru, where the Indian Public School received a hoax email claiming five pipeline bombs had been planted on school grounds. Local authorities continue their investigation to identify the source of the latest threat email.
The incident highlights the ongoing challenge educational institutions face in managing security threats while maintaining a safe learning environment for students.