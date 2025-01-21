Tamil Nadu Schools' Bomb Threat Proven Hoax; Police Complete Thorough Search

Two educational institutions in Tamil Nadu's Erode district underwent emergency security procedures on Tuesday following a bomb threat that was later confirmed to be false. The Bharathi Vidya Bhavan schools in Thindal and Therkkupallam received an alarming email at 11:54 AM claiming explosive devices had been planted on their premises.

School administrators took immediate action by alerting law enforcement, leading to swift deployment of specialized units including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad equipped with sniffer dogs. As a precautionary measure, both schools were evacuated, and students were sent home for the day.

After conducting an extensive search operation that concluded by 3:30 PM, security forces confirmed the absence of any explosive devices, declaring the threat a hoax. This incident mirrors a recent case from November 2024 at Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Moolapalayam, where three eleventh-grade students were expelled for sending a similar false threat in an attempt to avoid classes.

The case bears resemblance to an October incident in Bengaluru, where the Indian Public School received a hoax email claiming five pipeline bombs had been planted on school grounds. Local authorities continue their investigation to identify the source of the latest threat email.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenge educational institutions face in managing security threats while maintaining a safe learning environment for students.