Tapas Kumar Pattanayak Director (HR) of NALCO

Bhubaneswar: Tapas Kumar Pattanayak on Thursday assumed charge of Direc-tor (Human Resources) of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO). Prior to the present assignment, Pattanayak was serving in the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as Executive Director (HR) at the Refineries Division Head Office at Delhi.

With a distinguished career spanning over 33 years in the field of Human Re-sources & Industrial Relations, Pattanayak brings with him a wealth of experi-ence in organisational development, employee engagement, talent acquisition, Industrial Relations, learning & development and HR strategy.

Pattanayak has rich experience in mining, refinery, oil and gas sectors.

An alum-nus of Utkal University, Pattanayak has Masters and PhD in the area of Person-nel Management & Industrial Relations and also holds a degree in Law.

At NALCO, Pattanayak will be overseeing all human resources functions, includ-ing talent acquisition, employee development, organisational effectiveness and ensuring that NALCO’s HR practices continue to support the company’s vision and long-term objectives.