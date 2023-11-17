Task Force to identify benami properties of Atiq Ahmad, associates

Prayagraj: The police in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has set up a task force to identify the properties amassed by Atiq Ahmad and his associates through illegal means across the country.

The police recently attached benami properties worth Rs 12.42 crore belonging to slain mafia-turned-politician in Katuhla Gauspur village.

The task force, comprising two ACPs and 20 police personnel, is compiling records of properties of Atiq and his key operatives, said a police official.

The team is also preparing a fresh list of people who had invested Atiq’s money in different cities, and the records will be used to initiate legal action against the culprits.

“We are making efforts to identify Atiq’s operatives to handle his illegal and benami properties. We are compiling records of illegal properties of Atiq’s gang members, assets deposited in financial institutions, sources of income, business, etc. After collecting evidence, legal action would be initiated accordingly,” a senior police officer said.

In sustained action, police have, so far, attached properties worth over Rs 350 crore belonging to Atiq and his family members in the last three years.

Apart from property attachments, joint teams of police, administration and revenue department have also demolished several properties worth around Rs 200 crore owned or constructed by Atiq or his family members.