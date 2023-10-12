Taxi Driver's Tragic Death Near Delhi Airport Sparks Concerns

On Tuesday night, a tragic incident occurred where a taxi driver lost his life when a group of men stole his car and used it to drag him for more than 200 meters, as reported by the police. The gruesome discovery of a man's lifeless body in a pool of blood took place on National Highway-8, near Delhi airport, around 11:30 pm.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Bijendra, a resident of Faridabad, according to the authorities. Bijendra had been driving his taxi in the Mahipalpur area when a gang of robbers attempted to steal his vehicle. In their bid to overpower him, they violently confronted him and tried to escape with his taxi. In a desperate effort to thwart the attackers, Bijendra confronted them, but they struck him with the taxi and dragged him over 200 meters. Tragically, he succumbed to severe head injuries sustained during this horrifying ordeal.

The police have taken the incident seriously, registering a murder case against the unidentified assailants and initiating a comprehensive investigation to apprehend them.



This incident is not an isolated case, as there have been previous reports of similar dragging incidents from various parts of the country in the past year. In one heart-wrenching incident in February, a six-year-old child lost their life after being dragged beneath a truck for a distance of over two kilometers in Uttar Pradesh. In another distressing case in Delhi, seven individuals were arrested for hitting a 20-year-old woman with their SUV on New Year's Eve and dragging her for over 13 kilometers. Surveillance footage captured the harrowing sight of her body hanging under the car while the culprits drove around in an attempt to dislodge it.

