TCS, Infosys, Wipro to hire over 1L freshers

New Delhi: As the country sees a continuous decline in Covid cases, the hiring activity is showing signs of revival after the disruption caused by the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

India's top informational technology service providers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro are expected to welcome more than 1 lakh freshers combined in this fiscal year, as claimed by the firms in their respective quarterly earnings update.

TCS will be hiring over 40,000 freshers from campuses in India in the fiscal year 2021-22.

The firm, the largest employer in the private sector with a base of more than 5 lakh employees, had hired 40,000 graduates from campuses in 2020 and will do better on that number, according to TCS chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad. "From the campus in India, we hired 40,000 last year. We will continue to hire and hire 40,000 or more this year in India," Lakkad said, adding that lateral hiring will also be "robust" this season.

He added that the coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions do not pose any difficulties in hiring and added that last year, a total of 3.60 lakh freshers had appeared for an entrance test virtually.Whereas Infosys plans to hire 35,000 graduates for FY22 globally, says Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao. Infosys had a total employee base of 2.67 lakh at the end of June quarter, as compared to 2.59 lakh in the March quarter.

"As the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge. We plan to meet this demand by expanding our hiring program of college graduates for FY 22 to 35,000 globally," he said. Meanwhile, Wipro's IT services workforce crossed the milestone of 2,00,000, closing headcount at 209,890, the company had said in its first quarter update. In the first quarter, more than 10,000 people were lateral hires, while a little less than 2,000 freshers were onboarded. The onboarding of 6,000 freshers in the second quarter would be the highest ever by Wipro, he said, adding that the company will roll out over 30,000 offer letters this year for freshers to join in FY23. Of the 30,000 offers, 22,000 freshers are expected to join. However, Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte stated that higher attrition is becoming a universal issue and that Wipro is adapting quickly to tackle the challenge.

