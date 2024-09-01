  • Menu
Teenage Girl Allegedly Raped By School Employee In Uttar Pradesh, Pregnancy Reveals Crime

Teenage Girl Allegedly Raped By School Employee In Uttar Pradesh, Pregnancy Reveals Crime
  • A 13-year-old girl in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly raped by a school peon and his accomplice.
  • The crime was discovered months later when the victim's pregnancy came to light.

In a disturbing incident from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a government school peon and his associate. The crime, which occurred five months ago, only came to light recently when the victim's parents discovered her pregnancy.

According to police reports, the girl had ventured to the washroom at night when she was accosted by Pankaj, a school peon, and his accomplice Amit. The duo reportedly took her to an abandoned house where Amit committed the rape while Pankaj stood guard.

The assailants threatened the young victim with death if she spoke about the incident. It wasn't until her mother noticed her pregnancy that the truth emerged, prompting the family to file a police complaint on August 31.

Law enforcement has registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape charges. As of now, no arrests have been made. The police noted that Pankaj had secured his position as a peon through a dependent quota following a death in the family.

This tragic event highlights the ongoing issue of child safety and the importance of swift justice in such cases. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to account.

