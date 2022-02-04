Teenager From Kerala Creates An App For The Ottapalam Constituency

Abhinav C from Palakad has completed 26 mobile applications, the most recent of which is the town's newsmaker. The 'Ente Ottapalam' app was created specifically for the constituency, making it a first in Kerala. The app allows users to express concerns and comments directly to the constituency's MLA, K Premkumar.



Abhinav, who is a student of Kattukulam Higher Secondary School said that he created an app for my panchayat that included information about all 13 wards, as well as the members' contact information. The app includes functions such as registering marriages, deaths, and births, as well as the ability to pay taxes. Following its triumph, he decided to create something new. The MLA proposed that the constituency construct an app.

He stated that specifically merely Android users will be able to use the app. It begins with the MLA's specifics. There is also the option of calling the camp office. The user will be directed to a screen with three options after choosing the 'Ottapalam Niyojaka Mandalam' complaints and suggestions, Facebook, and Ottapalam Tourist Places. The Google Forms format is used to submit the complaints. MLA's account will be accessed using the Facebook option. The must-see places in Ottapalam, which is now under construction, will be displayed.

He further explained the reason aa they have the 'admin app' feature, the MLA, his assistant, and Abhinav will be notified when a user submits a complaint. He is working on notifying users via the admin app while complaints are received at the same time.

Abhinav can also see if the MLA has seen the complaint. At this time, customers can only file a complaint.There is no way to upload a snapshot of the problem. He is attempting to add the feature as quickly as possible. The 16-year-old spent two months developing the 'Ente Ottapalam' app.The software is available to anybody above the age of 13. There is no infringement of privacy because there is no login or register. Abhinav added that the user also doesn't have to recall any details. Former MLA M Swaraj formally launched 'Ente Ottapalam'.