Teen’s head chopped off in Uttar Pradesh

Jaunpur: A four-decade-old land dispute between two sides became the cause of a brutal murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur on Wednesday with a few men chopping off a 17-year-old boy’s head with a sword. The teenager’s wailing mother sat with the severed head in her lap for hours.

Police officials said two parties had a decades-old conflict over land in Kabiruddin village under the Gaurabadshahpur police station and things turned violent on Wednesday when they clashed. Anurag, 17, son of Ramjeet Yadav was chased by a few men, one of whom was wielding a sword. Anurag was attacked and the weapon was swung with such force that the teenager’s head was separated from the torso. Two people have been taken into custody but the sword-bearer is on the run and officials said efforts are on to trace him.

Several police teams were rushed to the spot to prevent the law and order situation from deteriorating. Villagers said that the boy’s mother sat with the severed head in her lap for several hours.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said, “The land dispute has been festering for 40 to 45 years. Two people from one of the parties, Ramesh and Laalta, were among those who attacked the opposite side and one person was killed. The district magistrate and I are at the spot. Some of the accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned.