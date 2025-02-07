Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar over custodial death in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the custodial death of a youth in Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur. district.

Taking to social media platform X, Tejashwi said: "A youth has been murdered in the lock-up of Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur. In Bihar, the murder of common citizens by government-sponsored and government-protected criminals and administration is becoming a new norm. In Bihar, the police have become a predator, not a protector."

The former deputy Chief Minister said that Chief Minister Nitish was unaware of the state's "deteriorating" law and order situation.

"Murder, rape, robbery, kidnapping and extortion occur daily in Bihar which implies that the state is being run by an unseen authority, referring to 'DK Boss' as the 'Super CM' of Bihar," the RJD leader alleged.

Tejashwi's sister, Rohini Acharya, also took to social media earlier to criticise the Chief Minister and Bihar Police.

She posted, "The police of Nitish Kumar's unbridled government is crossing all limits. In just a few days, many painful and shameful incidents of police atrocities have come to light. The policemen who have the responsibility of maintaining law and order are fearlessly flouting the law, the reason is only one 'Law and order is not included in the priorities of the Chief Minister cum Home Minister of the state."

Acharya further alleged that the Chief Minister's priority is limited to remaining in power and self-praise, leaving Bihar in the hands of those who break the law.

These statements come in the wake of a custodial death in Muzaffarpur’s Kanti police station. A 35-year-old man, Shivam Kumar Jha, was found hanging in police custody under suspicious circumstances.

The incident has led to public outrage and criticism of the state's law enforcement practices.

The state administration has suspended three cops including the SHO of the Kanti police station.