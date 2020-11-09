Tejasvi moves privilege motion against Mamata's police, calls it 'dictatorship'

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government and the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Launching an attack on the West Bengal government, the party's newly appointed youth wing chief Tejasvi Surya called the Trinamool rule 'dictatorship'. The attack followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent Bengal tour, where he claimed the party will get more than 200 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls.

In a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Surya has moved a privilege motion against Kolkata Police officials for their behaviour during BJP's rally in Kolkata in October.

"Mamata Ji cannot digest this reality and is thus resorting to violence and political murders as a tool to silence the BJP. In the last 1.5 years, over 120 workers of the BJP have been brutally killed," Surya said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which he heads now, will ensure that the Bengal government, which he called "autocratic, dictatorship", will be shown the door.

Recounting his experience in the 'Nabanna Chalo' rally in early October, Surya said, "Several tear gas shells were thrown at the peaceful rally. The police themselves started dropping crude bombs from terraces. Over 500 BJP workers had to be hospitalised because of the high-handedness and police brutality."

He added that BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was also subjected to alleged police brutality. "All these things indicate that there's a complete collapse of law and order in West Bengal," said Surya.

He further alleged that police stations in Bengal, which have to work as per the rule of law, function as "branch offices of Trinamool" and are "puppets" in the hands of the state government.

"It is the duty of every single MP to raise their voice against the atrocities inflicted upon the common man," he added.

Surya claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aware that the ground beneath her feet is slipping fast. The coming government in Bengal will be of the BJP, he asserted.