Tensions Escalate As Delhi Chief Minister Clashes With Hindu And Sikh Refugee Protestors Over Citizenship Act Criticism

As Hindu and Sikh refugees organized a demonstration near Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding an apology from him for his remarks against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Delhi Chief Minister criticized the protestors, labeling them as "Pakistanis" and questioning their boldness.

Kejriwal expressed his disdain, stating, "The audacity of these Pakistanis! First, they unlawfully entered our country, violating our laws. They should have been incarcerated. Yet they have the nerve to protest within our borders, inciting unrest? Following the enactment of CAA, individuals from Pakistan and Bangladesh will disperse across the nation, causing trouble. The BJP is stirring up turmoil nationwide to advance their own selfish agenda of securing them as their voting bloc."

Hindu and Sikh refugees residing in areas such as Rohini, Adarsh Nagar, near Signature Bridge, and Majnu ka Tilla participated in the protest, demanding that Kejriwal retract his statements against the CAA and refugees and issue an apology.

"The Narendra Modi government is granting us citizenship, whereas Kejriwal is questioning who will provide us with employment and housing. He fails to comprehend our plight," remarked Panjuram, one of the demonstrators, to PTI.

Earlier, Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of aiming to settle economically disadvantaged individuals from minority communities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh within the country through the CAA to secure a voting base for themselves. He further alleged that those arriving from Pakistan and Bangladesh and settling in India would receive employment and housing, adversely impacting locals.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, was enacted by the Centre on Monday, facilitating the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Kejriwal took to social media platform X again on Thursday, remarking, "Today, some Pakistanis demonstrated and created chaos in front of my residence. The Delhi Police extended them full support." He continued, "Their audacity is such that, having entered our country, they demand an apology from a chief minister elected with a significant mandate from the people of Delhi, and the BJP is backing them. The BJP, driven by its animosity towards me, stands with Pakistanis and betrays the nation."