Tensions Rise As India Summons Canadian High Commissioner over Threatening Posters

The Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi has been summoned by India due to the dissemination of propaganda material in Canada, which includes posters containing threats to Indian diplomats. India has also presented a formal diplomatic protest, known as a demarche, to the government of Justin Trudeau. Sources indicate that India expressed concerns on Monday about the threats posed to its diplomats through posters being circulated in Canada, which provide information about a pro-Khalistan rally scheduled for July 8.



These posters specifically targeted the Indian ambassador to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and the Consulate General in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava. Sikh extremists are believed to be responsible for circulating the posters, accusing Verma and Srivastava of involvement in the June assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force and a designated terrorist, in Canada.

Meanwhile, a rally is being organized in honor of Harjit Singh Nijjar, also known as Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani militant who was fatally shot in a deliberate attack in Surrey, Canada, on June 18.