Territorial Army inducts Mandarin language experts

New Delhi: The Territorial Army has inducted a batch of Mandarin language experts and posted them in forward areas, a step that seeks to enhance linguistic capabilities of the Indian side during border talks with the Chinese army. Besides, the Territorial Army (TA) is also engaged in “advanced stages” of discussion and has “identified criteria” for hiring some cyber security experts, sources said. The TA, which has served the nation in times of war and peace, will mark its 75th Raising Day on Monday.



The batch of five Mandarin language experts will play a role as interpreters between Indian and Chinese sides during Border Personnel Meetings, a defence source said. “These experts will aid the Indian Army in understanding exactly what is being told from the other (Chinese Army’s) side. This will in turn help in understanding a scenario better from India’s perspective,” the source added. But, they can also be deployed in jobs other than aiding the Indian Army in BPMs, another source said.

The move comes nearly three years after the eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries that erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas. The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

The two sides hold Border Personnel Meetings at five points -- Daulat Beg Oldie in northern Ladakh, Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh, Chusul in Ladakh, Bum-La near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and Nathu-La in Sikkim. Usually, both sides resolve various operational issues at the BPMs. Speaking about the formation of the TA, the defence source said, “The TA was raised on October 9, 1949, and now we have just entered into our 75th year of existence, and have served the nation in times of war, and in humanitarian and environment protection works through its eventful journey over these decades.” It was raised on the concept of being a ‘citizen soldier’s army’. Besides augmenting the organisational requirements, the TA also provides an opportunity to able-bodied volunteer citizens of India, especially those who are overage for enrollment in the regular army, to serve the nation in uniform.