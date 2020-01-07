Trending :
Home  > News > National

Terrorist killed by security forces in J&K's Awantipora

Terrorist killed by security forces in J&K
Highlights

The security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.

PULWAMA (Jammu and Kashmir): One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora, Pulwama.

The security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.

"#Awantipora #encounter update: 01 #terrorist killed. #Arms and ammunition recovered. #Identity and #affiliation being ascertained. Search continues," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier, two Army soldiers were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Naushera sector on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. They were identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top