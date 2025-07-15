Tesla Opens First Showroom in India at Mumbai’s BKC | Model Y Launch Details

Tesla has opened its first showroom in India. It is located at Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. This is Tesla’s main showroom and experience centre in the country.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, attended the opening. Tesla is also setting up a workshop in Mumbai to service its cars.

The showroom was designed by architect Neeta Sarda. She said the design is clean and simple so that the cars stand out.

Last week, the Andheri RTO gave Tesla a trade certificate. This allows the company to show cars, offer test drives, and sell vehicles in India.

Model Y Will Be Tesla’s First Car in India

Tesla will first sell the Model Y SUV in India. The price in Mumbai is ₹61,07,190 on-road. Deliveries will start after September 2025.

There are two versions:

Rear-wheel drive: ₹59,89,000

Long-range rear-wheel drive: ₹67,89,000

The Model Y can go 500 km on one charge. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The top speed is 201 kmph.

It will be available in six colours:

Stealth grey

Pearl white

Diamond black

Glacier blue

Quick silver

Ultra red

The car will have a black and white interior, a big 15.4-inch screen, wireless charging, USB-C ports, and internet features. You can control the car with an app or voice commands.



