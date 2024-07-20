Live
Thackeray levelled ‘baseless’ allegations against Dharavi project: Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale on Saturday alleged that his former boss and Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray has levelled “baseless” charges regarding the Dharavi redevelopment project to get the donations for the party.
“Why did Uddhav Thackeray suddenly hold a press conference regarding the Dharavi redevelopment project and make baseless allegations? The decision to give a 350 square feet house to the Dharavikars after the redevelopment was taken by taking him into confidence,” he said.
He said that Uddhav Thackeray is also aware of the fact that a house larger than 350 square feet cannot be given in Dharavi considering all aspects of CRZ regulations and air traffic regulations.
“But still the unrealistic issue of 500 square feet house was brought up by the opponents just to create confusion among the people,” said Shewale who lost to the Shiv Sena nominee Anil Desai from the Mumbai South Central constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
He said that the Dharavi redevelopment project, which has been pending for the past several years, has gained momentum during the MahaYuti government (grand alliance) led by Chief Minister Shri Eknathji Shinde.
“Now, only to block the project, unreasonable demands and allegations are being made by the opposition which has no concern for the welfare of the Dharavikars and is creating an atmosphere of confusion only to pursue their political interests,” alleged Shewale.
Shewale said that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project is an ambitious project of the state government and it is its responsibility to complete it.
“The government is working hard. The government will take into account the objections and sentiments of local Mumbaikars regarding the land provided in Vikhroli, Mulund, and Kurla in Mumbai for the Dharavi redevelopment project,” he said.