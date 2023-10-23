Tharoor to inaugurate IUML rally in support of Palestinians in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram : The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-biggest constituent of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala and part of INDIA bloc, on Monday announced they would be staging a massive rally in support of Palestine here on Thursday.

IUML General Secretary and legislator P.K.Kunhalikutty said the rally would be the biggest one seen in the country and will be inaugurated by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

"From the times of Gandhiji, India has been supporting the people of Palestine and this rally is going to have considerable significance in our country. In the INDIA political front all the allies have the same attitude on the Palestine issue and this has been discussed too," he said.