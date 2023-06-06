The Administrative Staff College of India Launches 'Virtual Centre for Excellence in Public Procurement'

New Delhi: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) marked a significant milestone today with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art 'Virtual Centre for Excellence in Public Procurement' at its New Delhi Centre. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries and witnessed by an audience representing the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and various government bodies.

Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of the Capacity Building Commission, was the chief guest and underscored the importance of capacity building in all levels of public procurement. He applauded ASCI for its timely initiative to launch the Virtual Centre, recognizing its potential to enhance professional and ethical practices in this crucial domain.

In his address, Shri Sanjay Aggarwal, Advisor, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, shared valuable insights gained from formulating the General Financial Rules, 2017. He commended ASCI for raising the bar of public procurement capacity building in India and praised the Virtual Centre as a significant step towards achieving better procurement outcomes.

Ms. Anna Wielogorska, Practice Manager (Procurement), South Asia Region at the World Bank, delivered the keynote address and acknowledged ASCI's commendable efforts in conducting training programs for the past 28 years. She highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the World Bank to promote fairness and transparency in public procurement.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the distinguished guests and the Director General (i/c), ASCI. It was accompanied by the recital of the ancient prayer, 'Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya,' symbolizing the transition from darkness to light, signifying the birth of the new Centre.

Shri K Padmanabhaiah, Chairman of ASCI and former Home Secretary, Government of India, delivered the opening remarks, expressing his congratulations to the College on the launch of the Virtual Centre. Dr. Nirmalya Bagchi, Director General (i/c) of ASCI, provided an overview of the Centre's objectives and emphasized its significance in addressing the evolving needs of the public procurement sector.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests such as Mr. Shanker Lal, Lead Procurement Specialist at the World Bank; Smt. Alka Mittal, Former CMD of ONGC; Shri Shyam Sunder Mehndiratta, Senior Procurement Officer at the Asian Development Bank, and Mr. Harsh Sharma, Procurement Specialist (Consultant) at the Asian Development Bank. They lauded ASCI's efforts in launching the Virtual Centre, acknowledging its potential to further empower professionals in the field.

An important milestone during the ceremony was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and the Administrative Staff College of India. The MoU aims to conduct training programs on Public Procurement Principles for officers and executives working across various central government ministries, departments, subordinate/attached offices, and autonomous bodies.

The event also included informative presentations by Prof. Rutwik Phatak on the issues and challenges faced by public procurement in India, and Prof. BVN Sachendra, who provided insights into ASCI's upcoming programs in the field of public procurement for the year 2023-24. Prof. Vilas Shah concluded the event with a formal vote of thanks.

The launch of ASCI's Virtual Centre for Excellence in Public Procurement marks a significant leap forward in enhancing the efficiency, transparency, and professionalism of public procurement practices in India.