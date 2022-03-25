The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 Is Expected To Be Revealed Shortly

The results of Bihar School Examination Board will be declared in the upcoming days of this month. The Board has yet to publish the outcome date and time, but it is likely to be revealed shortly.

Candidates can view their Class 10 or Matric result once it is announced on the BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To check the results, students need to click the 10th result link on the homepage. Input their login details, including their BSEB Class 10 Matric admission card's roll numbers and roll codes. BSEB Matric result 2022 can be submitted and downloaded. Print it out for future reference.

The pass rate for the matriculation exam was 78.17 percent last year.

However, on Thursday, March 24, the Bihar Board re-conducted the delayed class 10 Maths examination. Owing to a paper leak on February 17, the matriculation Maths paper was re-conducted in the Motihari district.

Meanwhile, the matriculation examination pass rate was 78.17 percent in 2017, compared to 80.59 percent in 2020. However, the pass rate has increased significantly since 2016, when it was only 44.66 percent. The pass rate in 2017 was 50.12 percent, 68.89 percent in 2018, and 80.73 percent in 2019.