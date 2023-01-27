The District Of Ernakulam Becomes The First In Kerala To Register 10,000 New MSMEs
- The first district in Kerala to register more than 10,000 new MSMEs is Ernakulam.
- Kerala is ideally equipped for the growth of the MSME sector because it has a high percentage of MSMEs compared to the rest of the nation.
Indian citizens have the opportunity to go it alone by registering as an MSME. By doing this, they contribute to society by generating new jobs and diversifying India's GDP.
The government's long-term goals include developing a sustainable ecosystem for the industries in the area through increased departmental coordination, the development of sectoral and thematic capacity, facilitation of technology sourcing, transfer, and implementation, establishment of a Kerala Brand certification for quality control, and other measures.
Furthermore, delegations from MSME organisations in India are supported financially by the Indian government to participate in conferences, exhibits, business meetings, and conferences held throughout the world. This programme for international partnership exposes MSMEs to the most recent aspects of the market.