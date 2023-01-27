The District Of Ernakulam Becomes The First In Kerala To Register 10,000 New MSMEs

The first district in Kerala to register more than 10,000 new MSMEs is Ernakulam. Indian citizens have the opportunity to go it alone by registering as an MSME. By doing this, they contribute to society by generating new jobs and diversifying India's GDP.

By offering jobs, access to financing, and other services, the MSME sector has gradually and slowly brought the artisan class back to life in India's rural areas. They have also consistently pushed the growth of the nation's infrastructure, technological advancement, and industrialisation of society. Kerala is ideally equipped for the growth of the MSME sector because it has a high percentage of MSMEs compared to the rest of the nation. This is because of its excellent communication and networking systems, the availability of highly skilled human resources, and the reasonably good industrial infrastructure.

Despite the obstacles posed by pandemics, natural catastrophes, and resource constraints, the administration continues to work to promote economic growth and social and economic development in the state with the help of this new project.

The good news is that Ernakulam registered 10,000 new micro, little, and medium-sized enterprises as the first district, virtually ahead of schedule with the State and in conformity with the Year of Enterprises Campaign 2022. Furthermore, the number of new registrations has surpassed 10,000 in Malappuram and Thrissur. Through this project to encourage and nurture Micro, Small, and Medium level entrepreneurs in the state, multiple government ministries hope to generate 100,000 new businesses and three to five lakh employment possibilities.

The government's long-term goals include developing a sustainable ecosystem for the industries in the area through increased departmental coordination, the development of sectoral and thematic capacity, facilitation of technology sourcing, transfer, and implementation, establishment of a Kerala Brand certification for quality control, and other measures.

Furthermore, delegations from MSME organisations in India are supported financially by the Indian government to participate in conferences, exhibits, business meetings, and conferences held throughout the world. This programme for international partnership exposes MSMEs to the most recent aspects of the market.