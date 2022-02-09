The Hijab Row In Karnataka Is Causing Tremors In Madhya Pradesh And Puducherry

On Tuesday, the dispute over students wearing hijabs (headscarves) spread beyond Karnataka's borders to the BJP-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry. A minister in Madhya Pradesh decided on behalf of discipline and a uniform clothing code while the Karnataka High Court pleaded for peace in connection to a petition by five female students in support of headscarves. The authorities in Puducherry have requested the principal of a government school in Ariyankuppam to look into accusations that a teacher objected to students wearing headscarves in class.



In the wake of a statewide cluster over students wearing hijab, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has decided to shut down all schools and colleges in the state for the next three days. Last month, students at a college in Udupi claimed they were excluded from lessons because they insisted on wearing headscarves.

Right-wing organisations picked up the cause, objecting to Muslim girls wearing hijab at school. Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, who supports the hijab ban, stated that the government will prioritise discipline.

Since the hijab is not part of the school uniform, it must be prohibited in schools. Traditions must be observed at home rather than at schools. He stated that they are are working on strict regulation of the dress code at schools. When asked if hijab will be prohibited in state schools, the minister indicated that a decision would be made following an examination of the problem.

Abbas Hafiz, Congress spokesperson while pointing out said that the minister needs to tell us what his priority is: ensuring that schools function properly in the face of the Covid and boosting educational quality by filling vacancies in government schools, or continuing the objective of sectarian division.

He further added that our country's constitution guarantees every citizen the right to practise his or her religion, yet the BJP government is attempting to strip religious traditions from even school-aged youngsters. Sikhs have worn turbans for decades, while Muslim women have worn hijab for decades. He expressed that this government intends to bring an end to these age-old customs, which speaks volumes about those currently in power's mental bankruptcy.

Furthermore, a representative for the Directorate of Education in Puducherry said the department has got complaints from student groups and other organisations about a teacher who purportedly opposed to a student's head scarf.

Meanwhile, according to the local leader of the Left-backed Students Federation of India, who questioned why the objection was raised suddenly as the girl has been attending courses wearing hijab for the past three years.