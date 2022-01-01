The new Kashi corridor makes it easy for pilgrims

Kashi, the name, stands for purity, sanctity, and religion. Lakhs of pilgrims come here to take a holy dip in the river Ganga and worship in the Vishwanath temple. If one had visited the place until last month or maybe a couple of months back, they might have observed that the streets would be congested, there would be no place to walk, and there would be a long queue to the temple—vendors on the street, shops protruding till the walking space and massive rush of people.



But hey, wait, the Prime Minister of India has taken steps to beautify the place, which is regarded as the centre of spiritual consciousness has been in the talks lately due to the inauguration of Kashi Corridor by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The foundation stone of the project was laid a couple of years back. Total 23 buildings have been inaugurated, which costs around Rs 339 Crores. It encompasses a massive area of 5 lacs Sq ft. They will provide various facilities to pilgrims, including 'yatri suvidha Kendra's', tourist facilitation centres, food courts etc. So now, if you are a pilgrim in Kashi you would find a centre for everything.

The corridor would be beneficial for the pilgrims as earlier they would take a dip in river Ganga and then combat with the packed crowd to make their way in the temple. But now they can directly use the corridor hence saving from the congestion.

Subsequent changes have been made. As a result, around 1400 shopkeepers, tenants, and homeowners have been rehabilitated for this project. The PMOs said that these people had amicably compensated for this. But are these changes a welcome step for the people of Kashi

In a conversation with The Hans India, Rohit More, who owns a business named Banaras Rudraksham at gate number 4 of Kashi Vishwanath temple, gave his personal opinion regarding the rehabilitation of shopkeepers and the recent changes brought about in Kashi.

Most of the shops will be shifted completely. What will be the pros and cons of this?

Development has happened but at the cost of small vendors' business. The government has taken everything into its hand, from shops to every arrangement. Around 200 small temples have been demolished, so the impact has been profound on the Mahants and priests and of course, the vendors who made a living by selling outside these temples. On the other hand, streets will be broadened and will have more space for visitors. Kind of mixed consequences, some at gain while others at a loss.

What impact does this change have on the city?



The road to Kashi Vishwanath temple starts from Gadauliya. So there is big queue for tourists waiting in line to get inside the temple. The temple authorities are strict and only after thorough checking of each individual, they are allowed inside the temple. Obviously this is a bit time taking for both the authorities and tourists. City has gone under restructuring which is obviously great from tourist point of view as the streets are clean, there is electricity for more than 22 hours, broadened streets. So who doesent like to visit a place like this. So tourism will be on the higher side in the coming years.

Kashi is getting a new look; what are your expectations from the government?



See after the advent of Modi government a-lot has been done for this region. I am not a Modi Bhakt nor have anything against him. He has been working on this place, renovated the place to an extent. Provided electricity, broad roads, a cleaner and greener Kashi. So as per expectations, Modi ji is doing a-lot. Even a ropeway project has been approved, giving a direct passage to Gadauliya.