BJP formation day April 6th, 1990, 11.40 am, birth star Jyeshta 3rd Padam, Janma Lagna Gemini.

First and 4th lord mercury is in 9th house along with Ketu. 1st house is called Lagna. Lagna tells about the party's strength and longevity. Here Lagna lord is in the 9th house. Hence this party will have very good strength. Due to this reason, last 42 years, this party has successfully run in most of India's states.

The 2nd house tells about members of the party. Here 2nd lord moon is in 6th house in Neechabangha position. Hence, this party's members will cooperate and support the PM and President. From 10.05.2018 to 10.05.2028, the party running major moon period. Here moon has got the Neechabangha position.

Due to this reason, from 2014 onwards, this party successfully captured majority votes and formed the Govt in most states. From 10.04.2021 to 10.08.2022, the party will run the moon's major period by Jupiter sub-period. Here Jupiter is the 7th and 10th lord and has been posted in the 3rd house. Hence, during this period, the party successfully won in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, etc.

From 10.08.2022 to 10.03.2024, the party will run major moon period by Saturn sub-period. Party will get excellent developments. Some senior-most leaders may expire. From moon sign, April 10th, 2022, Rahu will occupy the 6th house and Jupiter will occupy the 5th house. Hence 2022 is an excellent time for BJP. One of the topmost politicians will get the international award.

From moon sign, April 29th, 2022 to July 12th, 2022, Saturn will be in 4th house. This time PM will have some minor tensions officially.

If Telangana Govt will go for midterm polls, BJP will get more seats and may form the Govt. in Telangana state. PM Narendra Modi is running mars major period from 2021 to 2028. Mars is lagna lord for vruschika lagna. Hence during this mars major period, he will get excellent developments. He will bring many changes to the country. The planetary position is very favourable for BJP. Hence their success.