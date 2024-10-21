Live
- The importance of data authenticity & credibility
- 39 pc of workforce hail mental health programmes at job
- Schools shut as heavy rains disrupt life in Bengaluru
- Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari loses in final, wins silver medal
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Great Deal on iPhone 15 Plus; Should You Buy Now or Wait?
- Students from 11 states participate in ITU-WTSA robotics challenge
- Amit Shah in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend key events
- Deepika bags sixth Archery World Cup Final medal with silver in Mexico
- Kashi to Emerge as Healthcare Hub, Announces PM Modi
- Personalised, adaptive, multimodal learning for every student
Just In
Theft at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple: Four held
Four people were taken into custody from Haryana for allegedly stealing a bronze vessel from the famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple here, Kerala police said on Sunday.
Thiruvananthapuram : Four people were taken into custody from Haryana for allegedly stealing a bronze vessel from the famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple here, Kerala police said on Sunday.
The traditional vessel, called “uruli” in local parlance, was used for poojas and rituals at the ancient shrine known for its priceless treasures kept in secret vaults. Fort police here confirmed that the accused were identified and taken into custody with the support of Haryana police but didn’t divulge much detail.
“One of the accused was a doctor having Australian citizenship. A group comprising him and two or three women had visited the shrine and offered prayers last week. The crime reportedly occurred on Thursday,” a police officer said.
As the vessel went missing, the temple authorities informed the police, who later identified the accused through a detailed examination of CCTV visuals, sources said.
They were later traced to Haryana, and with the support of the local police there, the accused were taken into custody. The accused are expected to be brought to the Kerala capital later in the day, sources added.