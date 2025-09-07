Theft in high-security Delhi colony: Domestic help’s spending spree lands him in police net

A domestic help who escaped with valuables from his employer’s home in the upscale and high-security Kasturba Gandhi Marg area in the heart of Delhi landed in the police net within 24 hours, leading to the recovery of most of the stolen articles, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla, said high-value transactions by Rinku, 21, who went on a spending spree after the sensational theft, led investigators to him.

Victim Satinder Singh Chhabra had filed a complaint stating that his domestic help, Rinku, had stolen cash and jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees from his home.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 97/25, dated September 6, under section 306 BNS (theft by servant) was registered at Barakhamba Road Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.

The articles reported missing by Chhabra included Rs 56,800 cash, five rings, four studs, three 50-gram silver biscuits, one 100-gram silver biscuit, one kada and two gold-coloured bracelets.

The complainant said that some foreign currency was also stolen, including five euros, 20 dirhams, two ringgit and two Singapore dollars.

After receiving Chhabra’s complaint, the police apprehended Rinku as the prime suspect for questioning.

DCP Mahla said an analysis of Rinku’s mobile phone uncovered suspicious UPI transactions of large sums of money.

“Further investigation traced the digital footprint of these financial transactions, which strengthened the case against the suspect,” he said.

During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in repeated thefts at the complainant’s residence. The suspect was promptly arrested, and at his instance, stolen jewellery and cash were recovered from his rented premises at Sangam Vihar in South Delhi.

Rinku also disclosed that some of the cash and jewellery had been sent to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, the DCP said.

Shedding light on the domestic help’s profile, the DCP said that he hails from the village Usari, District Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

He first worked as a domestic servant in a home in Rajouri Garden. Later, he found employment through a placement agency at the Chhabra family’s residence. However, driven by greed, he started stealing from the premises of his employer, DCP Mahla said.