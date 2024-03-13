‘Think before you apply”: Mamata’s Citizenship Law alarm

Kolkata: Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of “trying to create unrest” and said the announcement is a “Ludo move”.

The Trinamool chief alleged a conspiracy to “snatch away citizenship rights” and said she doubts the legality of the law. “There is no clarity. It is a misleading campaign,” she said.

“BJP leaders say CAA gives you rights. But the moment you apply for citizenship, you become illegal migrants and you will lose your rights. You will lose rights and be taken to detention camps. Please think before you apply,” she said.

“What will happen to the assets of those people who don’t get citizenship? This is BJP’s game of Ludo,” she said.

Ms Banerjee said the CAA’s implementation will be followed by work on the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The NRC is a record of Indian citizens that has been implemented only in Assam so far. In 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that a pan-India NRC was not on the table. “Remember, CAA is linked to NRC. People will be taken to detention camps. I will not allow this to happen in Bengal. Have you ever heard of citizenship on the basis of religion?” Ms Banerjee asked. The Trinamool chief described the new law as “another game to divide Bengal”. “We will not let this happen. We are all citizens,” she said.

Opposition parties have criticised the timing of the implementation of the Act, which cleared the Parliament in 2019. They have pointed to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the main Opposition Congress alleging a polarisation plan by the BJP.

“Will you hand over your future to the BJP for an election? This is to harass people and win seats. My brothers and sisters, do you believe in this? Will you be able to vote? Don’t walk this path. BJP will say many things, but it is a lie and a jumla,” she said.