Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area

Thiruvananthapuram : The Travancore Devaswom Board in Kerala has sought by Tuesday a report on a recent puja performed at the high security area of the famed Sabarimala temple by a priest hailing from Tamil Nadu.
After a video of the pooja emerged, the TDB (the body that runs the administration of all temples in the southern and central districts of Kerala) asked the Forest and the Police for a report into it.
The local Kerala Forest station in the area has registered a case against this act.
Apparently, the video showing Narayanan conducting the rituals, was shot by one of the six members who took part in the puja at the Ponambalam area of the temple.
In the past, Narayanan had worked as an assistant to the priests of the temple.
Incidentally, the Ponambalam forest area is under the high security control of the Kerala Forest department and is totally out of bounds for all. Questions are being raised on how Narayanan and five others managed to reach the hill top and perform the puja.