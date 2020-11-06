This is my last election: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Purnea: With the campaigning for the third and last phase of Bihar Assembly elections concluding on Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a big announcement saying it was his last election.

Addressing an election rally in Purnea's Dhamdaha, Nitish said: "Today is the last day of campaigning. Voting is due day after tomorrow and this is my last election. All is well that ends well. Now you tell me whether you will vote for the NDA candidate or not?"

Kumar was campaigning for JD(U) and NDA candidate Leshi Singh. In the third and final phase of the Assembly elections, voting will be held on 78 seats on November 7.

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan said Nitish Kumar is "greedy", "would befriend anyone to remain in power" and thus the "most corrupt Chief Minister" Bihar has ever seen.

"He (Nitish Kumar) is the most greedy person and will do anything to remain in power. He used to stand with folded hands in front of PM Narendra Modi in political rallies. He can even go to Ranchi to meet Laluji or meet Tejashwi Yadav to save his chair," Paswan said.



