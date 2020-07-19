This is not time for blame game says Aravind Kejriwal

New Delhi: After facing heavy criticism over the capital city getting flooded within a couple of hours of rain, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this is not the time for blame game.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "This year all agencies, whether it is MCD or the Delhi Government, have been busy with controlling the Corona virus outbreak in the capital city. They had to face a lot of difficulties due to the pandemic. This is not the time for blame game. Everyone has to collectively fulfill their responsibilities". He added that all efforts will be made to clear out waterlogged areas immediately.

इस साल सभी एजेंसियां, चाहे वो दिल्ली सरकार की हो या MCD की, कोरोना नियंत्रण में लगी हुई थी। करोना की वजह से उन्हें कई कठिनाइयाँ आयीं। ये वक्त एक दूसरे पर दोषारोपण का नहीं है। सबको मिल कर अपनी जिम्मेदारियां निभानी है। जहां जहां पानी भरेगा, हम उसे तुरंत निकालने का प्रयास करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020





मिंटो ब्रिज से जलभराव निकाल दिया गया है। आज सुबह से ही मैं एजेंसियों के संपर्क में था और वहां से पानी हटाने की प्रक्रिया मॉनिटर कर रहा था।



दिल्ली में ऐसे और भी स्थानों पर हम नजर रखे हुए हैं। जहाँ भी पानी इकट्ठा हुआ है उसे तुरंत पम्प किया जा रहा हैं। pic.twitter.com/psMClLuoxf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020

He also said that he has been in touch with the agencies since Sunday morning. Water under the Minto Bridge has been cleared off.

A person died after getting stuck under waterlogged Minto Bridge early Sunday morning. Further, waterlogging also resulted in a road cave in near ITO that washed away a house as well.