This is not time for blame game says Aravind Kejriwal

Water under the Minto Bridge in New Delhi and Aravind Kejriwal (inset)

New Delhi: After facing heavy criticism over the capital city getting flooded within a couple of hours of rain, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this is not the time for blame game.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "This year all agencies, whether it is MCD or the Delhi Government, have been busy with controlling the Corona virus outbreak in the capital city. They had to face a lot of difficulties due to the pandemic. This is not the time for blame game. Everyone has to collectively fulfill their responsibilities". He added that all efforts will be made to clear out waterlogged areas immediately.


He also said that he has been in touch with the agencies since Sunday morning. Water under the Minto Bridge has been cleared off.

A person died after getting stuck under waterlogged Minto Bridge early Sunday morning. Further, waterlogging also resulted in a road cave in near ITO that washed away a house as well.

