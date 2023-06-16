Live
- Instagram rolls out Broadcast Channels Globally; How to use it
- Visakha MP's family kidnapped for money, law and order is intact: DGP
- Catch them young with their family: Strategy for Atal Pension Yojana
- Southwest Monsoon stops spreading in AP, rains expected from June 18
- Town in Myanmar records lowest temperature in 58 years
- Hunsur have graves of British era
- Delayed monsoon; villagers block god idol with water at sanctum sanctorum
- Rainfall brings relief to Delhi as heat subsides
- Those who don't have own history, trying to wipe history of others: Kharge on changing name of NMML
- India women's cricket team to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in July
Those who don't have own history, trying to wipe history of others: Kharge on changing name of NMML
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government for changing the name of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) to the Prime Minister's Museum, saying "those who do not have own history are trying to wipe the history of others".
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government for changing the name of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) to the Prime Minister's Museum, saying "those who do not have own history are trying to wipe the history of others".
In a tweet, Kharge said, "Those who don't have a history are now trying to erase the history of others. The ill-fated attempt to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library cannot belittle the personality of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and fearless watchdog of democracy.
"This only shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of BJP-RSS. The dwarf thinking of the Modi government cannot reduce the huge contribution of 'Jawahar of Hind' towards India," Kharge added.
His remarks came a day after the decision was taken at a special meeting of the NMML Society on Thursday, which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice-president of the Society.
The Society has Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairman, and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, among its 29 members.
The museum was inaugurated at the Teen Murti complex last year in April, which served as the official residence of country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru since 1948 till his death in 1964.