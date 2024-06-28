Thousands join rally opposing division of Manipur

Imphal: Thousands of people in Manipur participated in a rally demanding territorial and administrative integrity of the state and strongly opposed the demand for division of the state.

The rally, which was organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of civil society groups of the Meitei community, began at Thau ground in Imphal West district and culminated at Khuman Lampak stadium covering 5 km in the heart of the state capital.

Thousands of people including students, women, youths, elderly persons and village volunteers took part in the march and shouted slogans against illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar, militancy, illegal encroachments of forest land and drug smuggling.

Meanwhile, state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on Thursday held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the prevailing situation in the troubled state.

BJP sources said that she urged HM Shah to take immediate steps to bring a permanent solution and peace to the state.

Devi said in a post on X, “Met Hon'ble Home Minister, Mananiya Shri Amit Shah ji, for an extensive discussion on the current situation in Manipur. Conveyed the people's aspirations and urged immediate attention to bring permanent solution and tranquility to the state, while appreciating the ongoing efforts.”

The BJP leader said, “Additionally, highlighted the need for resettling IDPs and providing maximum support for smooth rehabilitation. He assured that the Centre was aware of the delicate situation on the ground and committed to uplifting the people's aspirations.”

Various Kuki-Zomi-Hmar tribal organisations including Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), and Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) along with ten tribal MLAs, including seven BJP legislators, have been demanding separate administrations (equivalent to separate state) for the tribals.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. Over 220 people were killed, 1,500 injured and over 70,000 people displaced after the ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’, organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The rioting also left thousands of houses, government and non-government properties, and religious installations destroyed or damaged.