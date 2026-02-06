Alliance partners BJP and JD(S) clash over ticket sharing in Mandya

Mandya: Even before the local body elections are announced, tensions have begun to surface between alliance partners Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party in Mandya district over the issue of ticket distribution. Leaders from both parties have already started staking claim to key constituencies with an eye on the 2028 Assembly elections.

BJP leaders in the district have openly demanded a greater share of seats from the alliance, insisting that at least a few Assembly segments in Mandya be allotted to their party. In particular, they have demanded that constituencies including KR Pete be given to the BJP. Party leaders have also sought 50 percent of the seats in the upcoming local body elections, arguing that the BJP’s growing presence in the region must be acknowledged. The debate over seat sharing was triggered after former minister Narayanagowda and former MLA Preetham Gowda initiated discussions on the issue. Both leaders have reportedly begun exerting pressure on JDS leaders to concede more space to the BJP in Mandya politics.

Adding fuel to the fire, recent statements by JDS youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy have angered BJP leaders. During a recent public event in KR Pete, Nikhil appealed to voters to ensure the victory of JDS MLA HT Manju again in the 2028 elections. This declaration has not gone down well with BJP leaders, who have questioned his authority to announce candidates.

BJP leaders reacted sharply, stating that Nikhil Kumaraswamy has no right to declare candidates on behalf of the alliance. They argued that such unilateral announcements create confusion and damage the spirit of coalition politics.

Some BJP leaders went a step further and challenged Nikhil to first prove his own political credibility. “He has faced repeated electoral defeats. Let him establish his own political standing before making statements about others,” a senior BJP leader remarked.

Political observers believe that if such public disagreements continue, it could seriously strain relations between the two parties ahead of crucial elections. The growing cold war indicates that the alliance in Mandya may not remain smooth in the coming days. With local body elections approaching, the tussle over seats is expected to intensify further. What started as a routine discussion on coordination has now turned into a full-blown political confrontation, making Mandya one of the most watched political battlegrounds in Karnataka.