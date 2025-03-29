Thousands take holy dip in Baitarani

Jajpur : Thousands of devotees from the State and beyond took a holy dip in the Baitarani river at Daswasamedha ghat in Jajpur district and offered ‘Pinda’ to their ancestors on the banks of the river as part of the Baruni Snana on Thursday. As per the practice, people performed special puja for their ancestors in the presence of their priests and offered ‘Pinda’ (rice balls) to the departed souls as a part of the Hindu tradition. Later, they went to have ‘darshan’ of the Jajpur presiding deity Maa Biraja at the temples and other deities located near the ghat. It is believed that making offerings to the forefathers on the day of Baruni Snana after taking a dip in the holy Baitarani river will let the ancestors achieve ‘Moksha’ (liberation).

Baruni Snana is observed on Trayadasi Tithi (13th day) of Krushna Paksha (dark lunar fortnight) in the Odia month of Chaitra (March-April), when sun enters Capricorn zodiac sign. This year, the Baruni Joga started from March 26, 11.48 pm and continued till 8.12 pm on March 27. Ahead of the huge crowd of devotees, the Jajpur district administration, police and the Municipality tightened the security.

Barricades for the safety of the devotees were erected. Provisions for cleaning of the pond for the holy dip of thousands of devotees were undertaken. Jajpur Collector P Anvesha Reddy had earlier called for a preparatory meeting for the holy bath in the presence of several authorities of different line departments. The district administration had made elaborate arrangements to avoid any untoward situation.