Thousands throng Kapilash for Shivratri

Dhenkanal: Thousands of devotees are thronging Sabyapith Kapilash, abode of Lord Chandrasekhar, on the eve of Mahashivratri. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements at the shrine. Collector Manoranjan Mallick has reviewed security arrangements in Kapilash. Areas near the mountain have been cleaned up and lighting arrangements made on Barabanka road. The administration has imposed a ban on use of polythene in Kapilash this year, said Debottar officials.

Additional SP Suryamani Pradhan said 10 platoons of police force have been deployed with priority on traffic management at Kapilash.

Debottar Inspector Pradyumna Kumar Tripathy said Mahadeep will be lifted at 3.55 am and rituals will be conducted from 7 pm onwards. Brahmakumaris, Dhenkanal branch, will organise peace rally and grand spiritual congregation at Bhagbanpur Gyansurya Bhawan on

Mahashivratri.