Live
- EVs suffer from 79% more maintenance issues than gas-powered cars: Report
- Ahead of exit polls, Raj CM says he feels Cong will form govt in all 5 states
- Speak l police observer visits TS ICCC
- YS Jagan visits Ameenpur Dargah, offers prayers amid Urs festival
- Bengal Guv advises govt to provide right information to CAG
- Two voters die during polling in Telangana
- Municipal job case: CBI takes TMC councilor along with it, no news of arrest yet
- Discord opens Shop to help all users decorate their Profile
- Vietnam sees 11.2 mn foreign arrivals so far this year
- Three arrested for forging Aadhaar cards, birth certificates in Gurugram
Just In
Three arrested for forging Aadhaar cards, birth certificates in Gurugram
Three people, including a woman, have been arrested on the charges of forging Aadhaar cards and birth certificates in Tikri village in Gurugram, police said.
Gurugram: Three people, including a woman, have been arrested on the charges of forging Aadhaar cards and birth certificates in Tikri village in Gurugram, police said.
The accused were identified as Surender, Deepak and Heena.
Acting on a tip-off about the trio forging Aadhaar cards and birth certificates, a team of CM flying squad, led by Inspector Harish Kumar, on Wednesday conducted a raid at a shop named 'Eknath Enterprises during which bogus documents and Rs 61,525 cash were seized.
The accused used to charge Rs 15,000 for fake birth certificates and Rs 2,000 for fake Aadhaar cards.
Police also seized a computer, printer, laptop, scanner and biometric machine.
"Deepak used the 'newprint.co.in' website to make fake documents," Harish Kumar said.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station in Gurugram.