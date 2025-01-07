Three children tests positive for HMPV

Surat : A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad has been detected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, an official said on Monday.

The infant, who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital, located in Chandkheda locality here, on December 24 with symptoms of respiratory infection.

Two children have tested positive in Chennai and are currently undergoing treatment, a health official said on Monday.

After tests, he was found positive for the HMPV, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's in-charge medical officer of health Bhavin Solanki said.

"HMPV (infection) was detected in the patient on December 26, but we learnt about it today as the private hospital reported it to us late," Solanki said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka with no travel history, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday “Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus. It has been part of the circulating flu virus in India for long. Hence, the majority of the Indian population has developed immunity against it,” Dr. Harshal R Salve, Additional Professor, Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

He added that the “chances of a severe disease are very rare”.