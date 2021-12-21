Three dead in fire incident at Haldia refinery

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation said on Tuesday that three workers died in a fire incident at the company's Haldia refinery during a maintenance shutdown.

At present, Haldia refinery is undertaking shutdown and maintenance of various major units.

The incident occurred at around 2.50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 'MSQ' unit during shutdown related works.

"The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 person, of which three have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The fire has been immediately extinguished and the situation is under control," the company said in a statement.

"Authorities are inquiring into the cause of the incident," it added.