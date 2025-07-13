Three Fatal Shootings In Bihar Spark Law And Order Concerns Despite Government Claims

A series of fatal shootings across Bihar has claimed three lives within a 24-hour period, intensifying scrutiny over law and order in the state as assembly elections approach. The victims include a prominent businessman, a veterinary doctor with political connections, and a grocery store owner, all killed in separate incidents that have highlighted growing security concerns.

The violence began on Saturday when businessman Putu Khan was shot execution-style at point-blank range in Sitamarhi district's Mehsaul Chowk, one of the area's busiest commercial centers. Unidentified assailants targeted Khan with a direct head shot in broad daylight, with CCTV cameras capturing the brazen attack. Khan was rushed to a private hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the crime scene and began collecting surveillance footage from nearby commercial establishments to identify the perpetrators. The businessman's family refused to permit a post-mortem examination and staged a public protest on the road with Khan's body, demanding justice and alleging the murder was connected to ongoing land disputes involving his business operations. Local tensions escalated as family members and supporters prevented media personnel from documenting the scene.

Hours after the Sitamarhi incident, another shooting occurred in Patna district's Sheikhpura village, where 50-year-old veterinary doctor Surendra Kumar was fatally attacked. According to police reports, Kumar was irrigating his agricultural field when motorcycle-borne gunmen opened fire on him. Villagers discovered Kumar unconscious with multiple bullet wounds and transported him to AIIMS Patna for emergency treatment, but he died during medical procedures.

Authorities have launched investigations into Kumar's death, questioning local residents and sending the body for post-mortem examination. A police official stated that no eyewitnesses have come forward to provide testimony, and investigators are exploring all possible motives for the killing. Kumar was known in the region as a former block president of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, leading authorities to consider potential political motivations behind the attack.

The third fatal shooting occurred on Friday evening in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar area, where grocery shop owner Vikram Jha was killed by an unidentified assailant. Police have initiated investigations into Jha's death but acknowledge that the motive remains unclear. The proximity of these three incidents has created a pattern of violence that has alarmed both law enforcement and political leaders.

Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made in any of the three cases, further intensifying criticism of the state's security apparatus. The consecutive murders have generated widespread panic among residents and drawn sharp criticism from various political quarters, including allies of the ruling JD(U)-BJP coalition.

Union Minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan expressed frustration over the deteriorating security situation, questioning the effectiveness of Bihar Police through social media. Paswan's criticism highlighted growing concerns even within the ruling alliance about the state's ability to maintain law and order ahead of crucial assembly elections.

The ruling administration's response to the violence has been marked by denial and blame-shifting rather than acknowledgment of security failures. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary dismissed concerns about organized crime, claiming the state only experiences good governance. His colleague Vijay Kumar Sinha attempted to deflect responsibility by attributing the violence to opposition party activities.

Sinha specifically alleged that RJD members were involved in creating chaos as elections approached, suggesting a politically motivated campaign to destabilize the state. This blame-shifting approach has been criticized as inadequate given the severity of the security challenges facing Bihar.

The timing of these incidents proves particularly sensitive as Bihar prepares for assembly elections, with law and order traditionally serving as a key electoral issue. The ability of the current administration to maintain public safety will likely become a central campaign theme for opposition parties seeking to challenge the ruling coalition.

The pattern of daylight attacks in public spaces demonstrates a concerning boldness among criminal elements, suggesting either inadequate security measures or insufficient deterrence mechanisms. The lack of arrests despite CCTV evidence and witness availability raises questions about investigative capabilities and law enforcement effectiveness.

These incidents reflect broader challenges facing Bihar's governance structure, where criminal activity appears to operate with relative impunity. The state's reputation for lawlessness has been a persistent political issue, and these recent murders may reinforce negative perceptions about security and governance quality under the current administration.